JAKARTA, July 21 Indonesia plans to start
installing tanks for its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) and
filling them this year with the goal of covering 30 days worth
of emergency stocks eventually, the energy minister said on
Thursday.
"This year we already got an allocation of 800 billion
rupiah ($61.07 million) from the state budget for the SPR, so we
can start to have it this year," Energy Minister Sudirman Said
told reporters.
He said the ministry has the necessary funding to purchase
and store around 1.6 million barrels of crude at current prices.
That represents 1-1.5 days worth of emergency reserves,
according to the ministry.
The government is working on identifying the location for
the storage, and whether state-owned Pertamina or another
company will operate it.
Over the next five years, Indonesia wants to build up its
SPR to cover 30 days worth of crude, estimated at around 45
million barrels.
"The SPR is in case of an energy crisis and emergency
situations, such as when crude prices increase significantly, a
tsunami, or refinery troubles," said Wirtmaja Puja, director
general of oil and gas.
($1 = 13,099.0000 rupiah)
