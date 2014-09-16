SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Independent tank operator
Oiltanking has sold a 289,000 cubic metre storage
facility in Merak, Indonesia, to a local company, the firm said
on Tuesday.
Oiltanking sold the facility to a locally owned Indonesian
company active in the oil and coal shipping industry in August,
a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
She declined to disclose the selling price or any other
details.
Oiltanking is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls AG, a
privately owned German company.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jane Xie; Editing by Alan
Raybould)