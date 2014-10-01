Oct 1 Pipeline company Enterprise Products
Partners LP said it has acquired a 64.7 percent limited
partner interest in crude storage provider Oiltanking Partners
LP as well as a 2 percent general partner interest for
$4.41 billion.
The deal will help Enterprise Products build its liquefied
petroleum gas export business.
Oiltanking Partners owns marine terminals on the Houston
Ship Channel and the Port of Beaumont, Texas with a total of 12
docks and storage capacity for about 24 million barrels of oil
and petroleum products on the Gulf Coast.
Enterprise paid $2.21 billion in cash and 54.8 million
Enterprise units. The company also paid $228 million to assume
notes receivable issued by Oiltanking Partners.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)