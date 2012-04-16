* Expansion project to cost $104 mln

* Will take co's new storage capacity to 22 mln barrels

April 16 Oiltanking Partners L.P., which stores and transports crude oil and refined products, said it will spend $104 million to expand crude oil storage capacity at its Houston terminaling facility.

Once complete, the new storage capacity of the company will stand at 22 million barrels, it said.

Oiltanking Partners said it can also accommodate the construction of an additional 3 million barrels of storage capacity to meet future needs.

The project -- expected to resume services in the fourth quarter of 2013 -- will immediately add to the company's earnings.

Houston's importance as a key terminal has grown in recent years as Gulf Coast refiners handle rising volumes of oil from shale fields in North Dakota and Texas.

"The dramatic increase in domestic crude oil production has created a growing need for storage capacity by oil producers and marketers attracted to premium Gulf Coast crude oil pricing and our local refinery customers," Chief Executive Carlin Conner said in a statement.

Shares of the company, valued at $1.17 billion, closed at $30.05 on the New York Stock Exchange, on Friday.