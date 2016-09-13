MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 Brazil's largest fixed line carrier Oi SA, which is currently in bankruptcy protection, said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Flavio Nicolay Guimarães resigned, without giving a reason for his departure.
Guimarães will be replaced by Ricardo Malavazi Martins, Oi said in a securities filing. As part of the move, Martins stepped down from his position on the board of Oi, the company said.
Martins previously worked at Brazilian bank Bradesco between 1990 and 2003 and as CFO for Petros, the pension fund for state-run oil company Petrobras, for six years.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities