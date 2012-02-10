NEW YORK Feb 10 The record rally in U.S. orange juice prices last month has withered almost as quickly as it blossomed, as traders bet that a de facto ban on imports from Brazil would not squeeze supplies as badly as first feared.

Over the past three weeks, as U.S. authorities detained 23 shipments of Brazilian and Canadian juice at the border due to detectable levels of the banned fungicide carbendazim, the New York frozen concentrated orange juice market has steadily fallen. It lost ground on 12 of the last 15 trading days.

By Friday, with prices down by a fifth from a Jan. 23 record high, dealers appeared more confident that a healthy domestic harvest and a likely dip in demand would offset the lost imports, closing the door on yet another frantic episode that had briefly elevated the niche market to front page news.

With the end of winter fast approaching, the danger of frost damage in Florida's groves is ebbing. An outbreak of damaging "citrus greening" disease in No. 3 grower Texas appears contained. And California fruit, though normally consumed fresh, can quickly be pulled into juice production, experts say.

"California oranges can make up the difference," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith.

The U.S. Agriculture Department trimmed its Florida orange output forecast on Thursday by 0.7 percent to 146 million boxes, but production form the top state was still expected to rise by 4 percent from 2011. It said California's crop, usually about one-third of Florida's output, would be down 6.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Brazilian growers are still hopeful of reaching a deal with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that would allow their shipments into the United States, which depends on Brazilian juice for over a 10th of its supply.

The industry has proposed that the FDA raise its tolerance for carbendazim temporarily and carry out tests for the fungicide only on unconcentrated juice -- a request the FDA initially rejected last month. But they say efforts to find a solution to a largely technical problem continue.

Retail demand for orange juice has been weak for some time and is not lending any support to market bulls. Traders said any spike in prices could spark a consumer shift to other juice drinks, which are in plentiful supply.

On Friday, the benchmark March FCOJ contract fell further to close at $1.858 a lb, about the same as its close on Jan. 4, before the fungicide talk started to circulate. It hit a record-high $2.2695 a lb on Jan. 23, exceeding its previous peak from early 2007 after a triple whammy of hurricanes, frost and disease devastated the Florida crop.

ORANGE IN THE LIMELIGHT

Soft-drink giant Coca-Cola Co, maker of Minute Maid orange juice, set off the month-long frenzy after reporting to the FDA that it had discovered carbendazim in shipments from Brazil. The surge in prices then drew wider attention to the issue, putting a spotlight on a market best known for its role in the 1980s movie comedy "Trading Places."

It has provoked some questions about food safety, although officials were quick to say that the quantities of carbendazim did not present a health risk and that it is allowed in many countries -- as it was in the United States until 2009.

While consumers' interest may have been piqued, investors have shown little appetite to jump into the tiny market, which is less than a 10th the size of sugar or wheat.

Funds are also "leery" of tarrying long in a market like orange juice futures given its small size and propensity for violent movements, Smith said.

Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, hovered near 26,500 lots in the last week of January at the height of the rally. It gradually ebbed to stand near 25,200 lots as of Feb. 9.

Big-money hedge funds also showed few signs of piling in. Big speculators were net long about 11,800 OJ contracts as of Feb. 7, only marginally higher than Jan. 3, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

Those who got in were likely in small positions and quick to get out again.

"The rally was driven by specs. They did not put in any kind of positions and once they made their money, they got out," one long-time dealer said.

On Thursday, the FDA said it had collected samples from 99 shipments of orange juice since it began testing imports a month ago, of which 63 were negative for carbendazim and 46 had already been released to the market. Only one of those 46 samples came from Brazil, where the fungicide is widely used.

Brazil has now halted shipments of concentrated juice to the United States and is shipping only the diluted form, which is being tested for compliance with U.S. regulations before leaving Brazilian ports to ensure the product will be accepted.

Industry representatives said this week they were heartened that the FDA showed an interest in a study they presented, produced by a U.S. academic, which predicted a negative economic impact for the U.S. juice sector if Brazilian imports slumped. (Reporting By Rene Pastor; Additional reporting by Peter Murphy in Brazil; editing by Jim Marshall)