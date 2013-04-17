By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES, April 17
LOS ANGELES, April 17 Kazuo Okada, locked in a
legal battle with Wynn Resorts International and the
subject of a federal bribery investigation, said on Wednesday
his wholly-owned Aruze Gaming America obtained a California
gaming license and this shows he is suitable to conduct business
in the casino sector.
"I am pleased the California Gambling Control Commission
(CGCC) granted a Gaming Resource Supplier license to Aruze and
its principals," said Okada, noting he has obtained licenses in
18 new jurisdictions and several license renewals since Wynn
brought a suit against him in February 2012. Wynn claimed Okada
engaged in improper conduct with cash payments and gifts to
Filipino gaming authorities.
Altogether, the company, which provides electronic gaming
machines, has about 150 gaming licenses, including multiple
tribal licenses in several states.
"Each of these new licenses and renewals has been based on a
determination that I am 'suitable,'" Okada said in a statement.
Okada's Aruze Gaming America is privately held and separate
from Aruze USA, which is wholly owned by Okada's Universal
Entertainment Corp, and was Wynn's largest shareholder
until February 2012 when the board forcibly redeemed its 19.75
percent stake at a 30 percent discount.
The new California license is in addition to 43 California
tribal licenses Aruze Gaming already holds. California requires
that operators whose revenues top $25,000 within the state must
submit an application for a state license.
Wynn Resorts declined comment on Okada's announcement.
Last week, U.S. authorities publicly acknowledged there was
a criminal investigation of Okada, Universal Entertainment and
Aruze USA, for possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA), an anti-bribery statute dating to the
1970s.
Tina Littleton, executive director for the California
Gambling Control Commision, said it will continue to monitor the
U.S. Department of Justice investigation.
"The pending investigation was a concern, but the commission
ultimately unanimously decided to issue Aruze and Okada a
two-year finding of suitability with the directive to keep the
commission apprised of the investigation," said Littleton.
"If there's any finding of criminal activity, a revocation
or other action may take place."
Okada and his companies are being investigated for potential
violations of anti-bribery laws relating to a $2 billion casino
project in the Philippines, according to a recent court filing.
U.S. federal prosecutors have sought permission to intervene
in a lawsuit by Wynn against Okada to prevent disrupting an
ongoing criminal probe into the bribery allegations.
Universal said in December it filed a defamation suit
against Reuters in Tokyo for its reporting on the payments.
Reuters has said it stands by its reporting.