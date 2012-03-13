HONG KONG, March 13 Japanese billionaire
Kazuo Okada, embroiled in a legal fight with former partner
Steve Wynn, the chairman of casino operator Wynn Resorts
, used a video on Tuesday to deny claims by the Las
Vegas mogul that he was "unsuitable" to be a company director.
Dressed in a black pinstripe suit and pale pink shirt,
Okada, 69, who usually shies away from the media glare, spoke
for 15 minutes in Japanese in a clip shown on the website of his
firm Universal Entertainment, saying Universal has
never done anything improper to obtain government favours.
Wynn, known for his flamboyant showman persona, has claimed
that Okada, his former largest shareholder who helped bankroll
his casino empire over a decade ago, is unsuitable to continue
as a board member of his $12 billion firm, forcibly redeeming
Okada's 20 percent stake in February.
Okada, who made his fortune in the pachinko pinball
industry, is developing a $2 billion casino resort in the
Philippines independent of Wynn, who has accused him of bribing
officials there in order to obtain a licence.
"We have never done anything improper for the purpose of
receiving future governmental benefits. Specifically I would
like to note we have not received a final gaming licence, and
ultimately a licence will be granted automatically upon our
completing construction," Okada said through a translator,
speaking publically about his side of the bitter legal tussle
for the first time since it erupted in January.
Okada, an engineer who started his career by repairing
jukeboxes, filed a counterclaim in a U.S. federal court on
Monday over his shares, bought by Wynn at a 30 percent discount
that Okada called "outrageous".
He is seeking damages and a permanent injunction to reverse
the share redemption, while Wynn is claiming Okada made improper
payments to foreign gaming regulators and breached fiduciary
duties.
The two tycoons, known in industry circles as having strong
personalities and big egos, are both being investigated by U.S.
regulators, and both deny any wrongdoing. Regulators in Macau
and the Philippines are also conducting their own internal
inquiries.
SOURED PARTNERSHIP
The two men's 12-year partnership appeared to sour suddenly
at the beginning of January when Okada filed a writ asking to
see financial documents relating to a $135 million company
donation to the University of Macau, though the multiple court
filings by the pair suggest the falling out was more
deep-rooted.
Okada said: "His attitude changed because I became
suspicious regarding the purpose and reason for the large
donation made to the University of Macau, and I opposed it.
Since then, Steve Wynn started trying to remove me."
Wynn had previously referred to Okada as his best friend,
and said in 2008 that "I love Kazuo Okada as much as any man
that I've ever met in my life."
Though the mudslinging is unfolding in Las Vegas courtrooms
the focus is on operations in the Philippines, which is
developing a new entertainment and casino district, and on
Macau, a former Portuguese colony neighbouring Hong Kong that is
the only place in China in which casino gambling is allowed,
helping it rake in revenues five times larger than Las Vegas.
Okada said that while Wynn's compliance committee and an
investigative report that Wynn commissioned from former FBI
director Louis Freeh, have pointed the finger at Okada's
Philippines project, they have not focused on Wynn's own
operations in Macau.
"This is a transparent attempt by Steve Wynn and others not
only to silence me as director and remove the company's largest
shareholder but to enrich themselves in the process," he said,
adding that he was never given the chance to explain his
position to the board before the share redemption and his
dismissal from the board of the Wynn Macau unit.
A person close to Okada said the redemption case was likely
to play out over the next few months and that Okada would not be
satisfied until there was full restoration of his shares as well
as damages and an apology.
Wynn Resorts could not be reached for comment.