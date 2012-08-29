HONG KONG Aug 28 Kazuo Okada, the Japanese
billionaire embroiled in a legal fistfight with former partner
and chairman of Wynn Resorts, Steve Wynn, on Tuesday
filed a defamation lawsuit in Japan against the casino company
and its officials.
Okada, who submitted the filing through his company
Universal Entertainment, is claiming $140 million
(11.2 billion yen) in damages, alleging that Wynn's actions led
to a fall off in Universal's stock price and new business
opportunities, and damaged his reputation.
The filing is the latest skirmish in an eight-month-long
saga, during which Okada and Wynn have also sued each other in
the United States.
Universal, in a stock exchange statement, said it had filed
the lawsuit before the Tokyo District Court.
Until this past winter, Okada was the largest shareholder in
Wynn's $11 billion gambling empire, which has casinos in Las
Vegas and Macau. He helped bankroll Wynn's operations for more
than a decade.
The two fell out publicly in January when Okada filed a
lawsuit in the U.S. against Wynn for blocking access to
financial documents relating to a $135 million company donation
to the University of Macau.
Wynn stripped Okada of his once 20 percent share holding in
Wynn Resorts through Okada's U.S. subsidiary Aruze, claiming he
was unsuitable to continue as a board member of the company
after an internal investigation by former FBI Director Louis
Freeh alleged Okada had violated U.S. anti-corruption laws.
Both self-made billionaires claim the other made improper
payments to win favour in their respective Macau and Philippines
markets.
"We have not yet seen any documents relating to a filing by
Mr. Okada in Japan, however we assume this is another attempt to
distract from the real issues facing Aruze and Mr. Okada as
identified in the Freeh Report," a spokesman for Wynn said in an
email.
Okada who made his fortune in pachinko -- a game that is a
cross between pinball and slots -- is developing a $2 billion
casino resort in the Philippines. He has denied his company has
done anything improper to obtain government favours.