Macau, June 15 Japanese pachinko tycoon Kazuo
Okada escalated his legal battle against Las Vegas mogul Steve
Wynn by filing a motion for a preliminary injunction to protect
his stake in Wynn Resorts.
Okada asked a judge on Thursday to immediately restore the
rights of his subsidiary, Aruze USA, as the largest shareholder
of Wynn Resorts and also and filed an amended counterclaim
against Wynn and individual board members.
Okada, who helped bankroll Wynn's casino empire starting in
2000, has been fighting to claw back his once 20 percent stake
in Wynn Resorts that Wynn forcibly bought back at a
steep discount after producing a report that said Okada had
engaged in "improper" activities.
Okada, chairman of Tokyo-listed Universal Entertainment Corp
, said in a Nevada court filing that Wynn "indulged in
fraud, deception, theft and betrayal to maintain control of his
gaming enterprises."
The testy battle that erupted in January when Okada sued
Wynn for denying him access to key financial documents has
placed a spotlight on corporate governance in the gambling
industry at a time when casinos are mushrooming throughout Asia.