By Farah Master
HONG KONG Feb 21 Kazuo Okada, the
Japanese billionaire embroiled in a legal dispute with Las Vegas
casino mogul Steve Wynn, has been dealt a tough hand by his
ex-partner and best friend.
Okada, an engineer by training who helped bankroll his
friend's Wynn Resorts Inc empire, now worth
$14 billion, stood accused on Sunday of improper payments to
foreign gambling regulators and lost his nearly 20 percent slice
of that company when it was forcibly redeemed by Wynn at a steep
discount.
The falling-out between the two self-made tycoons has
longer-term implications for their multibillion-dollar
businesses. Each is claiming the other made improper payments to
win favor in their respective Macau and Philippines markets, two
of the world's fastest-growing casino arenas.
It comes at an inopportune time for Okada, who has mostly
been careful to maintain a low profile while exploring and
developing projects from the Philippines to North America.
Okada, said by Forbes magazine to be worth $2.1 billion in
2011, made his fortune in pachinko: a uniquely Asian game that
mixes slot machine style gambling with pinball that rakes in
about 20 trillion yen ($250 billion) annually. He was Wynn
Resorts' largest shareholder, holding more than double the stake
of its eponymous chairman.
Okada's dispute with Wynn erupted into the open in January
when Okada filed a lawsuit against his partner of 12 years for
blocking access to financial documents relating to a $135
million company donation to the University of Macau.
That lawsuit goes back to court on Thursday for a U.S. judge
to decide if Okada should get access to those records. For now,
Okada's suit has prompted the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to start an informal inquiry into Wynn.
THINGS GOT BAD FAST
Universal Entertainment, Okada's holding company
said on Tuesday it would take all necessary steps to protect its
investment in Wynn Resorts. Shares of Universal plummeted after
the lawsuit emerged.
The souring of the two men's lengthy partnership occurred
with surprising speed, particularly after Wynn had declared in
2008: "I love Kazuo Okada as much as any man that I've ever met
in my life. He's my partner and friend. And there is hardly
anything I won't do for him."
Okada even has a posh Japanese restaurant named after
himself in Wynn's Macau and Vegas resorts.
The Japanese businessman appears intent now on expanding
beyond Wynn and pachinko. Aruze Gaming America, a private
unit of Universal that makes slot machines for casinos
worldwide, is aggressively expanding into North America. Okada
has said he wants it to be the No. 1 slot company globally by
2015, according to Macau media.
And in Japan, he is advising the government on how best to
legalise gaming. Should Japan approve casino legislation to
boost tourism, Okada would be well positioned to gain given his
strong relationships in the country, analysts said.
But it is Okada's $2 billion Philippine casino, due for
completion in 2014, that proved pivotal in his dispute with
Wynn. The project marks the Japanese tycoon's first foray into
developing a casino rather than making the pachinko and slot
machines that go into them. Wynn has said he declined to get
involved in the Philippine venture and that it puts the two in
direct competition.
Legal experts say their dispute, in which Wynn accuses Okada
of bribing Philippine gaming regulators, may not directly affect
that endeavor as it may not come under U.S. foreign bribery
regulations.
And Philippine regulators have shrugged off the claims.
"If all the facts and circumstances involving the bribes to
the Philippines officials by Okada that involved the Japanese
parent but did not involve the U.S. subsidiary, then it's not
sufficient to say there is an FCPA violation," said a Hong
Kong-based lawyer who declined to be named. FCPA stands for
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Okada, 69 years old and a resident of Hong Kong where he
lives with his wife and young daughter, has typically maintained
a low profile, choosing to focus on his personal business
developments. He speaks limited English, preferring to
communicate to press through a translator.
Okada, who started his career fixing juke boxes, has a mixed
reputation in Japan, where he is often described as the
country's Steve Wynn , said a former Aruze executive,
adding that many books in circulation were critical of him
because of the high turnover rate at his company.
"The executives around him were afraid to cross him or give
their opinions. There was no one who went against his opinions.
He was like the emperor without clothes," the ex-executive said.
Okada, who nominated four directors to Wynn's board in
January, is likely to persist with his own lawsuit over Wynn's
donation to the University of Macau even if he is removed as a
company director, said a source directly linked to him who was
not authorised to speak to the media.