May 13 Okamoto Glass Co Ltd :

* Says the co to offer an early-retirement program during the period from May 16 to May 30

* Says the co expects 30 employees to take up the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Sep. 20

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rpxUF4

