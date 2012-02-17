MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian hypermarket chain O'Key said on Friday it would pay $0.10 per share in interim dividends for 2012.

Total dividend payment will amount to $27.6 million, the company said in a statement. It is the only Russian listed food retailer that pays dividends.

Local dividend payments will be made on Feb. 17 to the shareholders on record as of Feb. 15, 2012, it said.