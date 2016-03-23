MOSCOW, March 23 Russian food retailer O'Key Group forecast on Wednesday its revenue growth would accelerate this year, driven by its burgeoning 'hard discount' chain.

The company, which launched low-price stores in 2015, said it expected to deliver top-line growth of between 11 percent and 15 percent in 2016, after a rise of 7 percent last year.

"The launch of the discounter chain targeting rational consumers responds to the behaviour trends of the Russian customers who in difficult times reduce their spend on food," said Armin Burger, chief executive of the discounter chain.

"I am confident that soon the new discounter format will provide the group with an additional growth driver," he said.

O'Key, which previously focused on hypermarkets, opened 35 DA! discounters in 2015 and said it expected to start reaping the benefits of scale with further openings this year.

It also plans to expand its hypermarket and supermarket formats but as a whole will maintain a conservative approach to expansion due to a tough macroeconomic environment and intense competition.

Capital spending was forecast in a range of 7-10 billion roubles ($103-$147 million) compared with 8.6 billion roubles last year, it said in a statement announcing 2015 results.

Sales rose to 162.5 billion roubles in 2015 thanks to new stores but earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10.3 percent to 10.1 billion roubles and its EBITDA margin slipped to 6.2 percent from 7.4 percent.

Net profit fell around 64 percent to 1.9 billion roubles due to higher finance costs, a foreign exchange loss of 615 million roubles mainly on its dollar-denominated loan and an increase in depreciation expenses related to expansion.

