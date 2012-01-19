MOSCOW Jan 19 Russian grocery chain O'Key
said on Thursday its 2011 like-for-like revenues
increased 5.3 percent year-on-year, below its 6 percent
forecast.
In the fourth quarter, like-for-like sales growth slowed to
5.6 percent from 5.9 percent in the third quarter and 7.2
percent in the second quarter.
Overall sales, including new stores, rose by 12.9 percent to
92.2 billion roubles ($2.93 billion)in the whole of 2011,
missing the company forecast of 94-97 billion roubles.
O'Key is aiming for 25-30 percent sales growth in 2012, its
chief executive told Reuters in December.