MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian food retailer O'Key expects revenue to grow by 24-28 percent this year after a rate of 25.7 percent in 2012, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Longuet said on Monday.

The company also expects its margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come in at around 8 percent, Longuet told a conference call.

In October, O'Key said it expected sales to rise by more than 30 percent in 2013.