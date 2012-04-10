MOSCOW, April 10 Russian food retailer O'Key
reported on Tuesday a 12.1 percent rise in first
quarter like-for-like sales, up from a 5.6 percent increase in
the previous quarter.
The company said sales were driven mainly by a higher number
of transactions which rose 7.2 percent year-on-year, while
average ticket or bill, the second component of the
like-for-like sales figure, was up 4.6 percent.
"During the first quarter general market conditions looked
healthy for retailing, except for the low food inflation which
did hamper our progress on average basket," Chief Executive
Patrick Longuet said in a statement.
Overall sales rose 29.4 percent in the quarter to end-March
to stand at 26.3 billion roubles ($886.94 million), O'Key said
in a statement.
O'Key is targeting 25-30 percent growth in 2012 sales after
a 12.9 percent rise last year held back by temporary store
closures after a roof collapse.