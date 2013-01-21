MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Monday same-store revenue growth accelerated in the final quarter of 2012 to 7.5 percent after a 4.5 percent increase in the previous quarter.

The growth was driven by a 5.4 percent rise in the average ticket, while the number of tickets was up 2.0 percent.

Overall sales, including newer stores, rose 24.5 percent to 34.9 billion roubles ($1.15 billion) from 28 billion in the same year-ago period, O'Key said in a statement.