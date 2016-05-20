BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
May 20 Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican, on Friday vetoed a bill that called for jail terms of up the three years for doctors who performed abortions, saying the legislation "would not withstand a criminal constitutional legal challenge."
The bill approved a day earlier in the Republican-dominated legislature would have made performing an abortion a felony and also called for revoking the licenses of any doctor who performed one. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.