Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
HOUSTON A gas explosion on Thursday at a Trinity Resources well site in Pittsburg County in eastern Oklahoma injured a worker and caused a fire that spread to two other wells nearby, local officials said on Thursday.
The injured person was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa, and is in stable condition, Kevin Enloe, director of emergency management for Pittsburg County said.
The explosion occurred near Quinton, Oklahoma, about 146 miles (235 km) east of Oklahoma City and involved three gas wells, which have been shut, Enloe said.
There were four wells on the site where the blast occurred. The fire happened as the worker was operating a gas valve on one of the wells, and spread to two of the other wells, Enloe said.
There had been some maintenance conducted on the site the previous day, Enloe said.
Trinity Resources did not respond to requests for comment.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.