Nov 1 An Oklahoma man faces charges of stealing
a police vehicle after he posted videos during a high-speed ride
in a patrol car where he says: "I can't believe I'm doing this."
John Pinney, 25, was in the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday on
charges including impersonating a police officer, auto theft and
failing to wear a seatbelt in the incident that started on
Monday night, online jail records showed. No lawyer was listed
for him.
In one of the videos posted on Facebook Live and viewed over
60,000 times, Pinney searches for the switch for the cruiser's
flashing lights and says: "It is what it is. I just can't help
it."
He stops to show off the car during the video and giggles as
he poses in front of the cruiser. Police said he reached speeds
of about 100 mph (160 kph) as he drove through neighborhoods in
and around Tulsa where children were trick-or-treating on
Halloween night.
Pinney was eventually arrested at his house.
"Great entertainment. See you in 5 to 10 years," one viewer
wrote on a John Pinney Facebook page where the videos were
posted.
Pinney, on probation after being convicted of auto theft and
other crimes, stole the car from an officer who went on a coffee
break and left the keys in the ignition, police spokeswoman
Jeanne MacKenzie told the Tulsa World. She did not respond to
phone calls seeking comment.
"When you're on video in a stolen police car, you really
can't deny that you did that," she told the newspaper. They're
using it, I think, for attention or to try to get notoriety. We
use it as an evidence tool."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter
Cooney)