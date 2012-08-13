NEW YORK Aug 13 A fire Saturday morning at
an Oklahoma trucking company owned by Cheseapeake Energy
was extinguished but the cause is under investigation, the
company said on Monday.
"The fire has been completely extinguished and the site is
secure. The investigation to determine the cause of the fire is
ongoing," said Chesapeake spokesman.
The fire occurred at the Hodges Trucking Company in Elk
City, Oklahoma as workers were mixing crude oil and condensate,
said a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized
to speak on the subject.
Two workers were injured in the fire at the truck yard of
Hodges, one of the nation's largest oil field and heavy haul
transportation companies in the oil industry, the company said.