By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 7
Fallin on Monday proposed drawing $72 million from the state's
Rainy Day Fund to spare public schools and prisons from severe
cutbacks as the oil-rich state grapples with deepening budget
cuts linked to the collapse of energy prices.
Fallin, a Republican, suggested using $51 million for public
schools to prevent a four-day school week and $21 million for
the Department of Corrections to head off draconian cuts to
prisons.
The Rainy Day Fund contains $385 million, of which $144.4
million is available to address the 2016 fiscal year revenue
failure, according to Fallin's office.
"The deepened revenue failure cuts have changed the budget
situation in a way that requires immediate action, so I support
accessing the Rainy Day Fund for common education and prisons,"
Fallin said.
She said withdrawing from the fund was the most responsible
option available to keep vital services at acceptable levels
until an agreement on recurring revenues can be reached between
the governor and the legislature.
"The Rainy Day Fund option is a one-time fix, but we need to
do the tough work to establish a permanent fix in the budget we
pass this session," she said.
Oil-related tax revenue accounted for 10 percent of
Oklahoma's budget at the peak of the shale oil boom in 2014.
The state has already cut spending on education, which
accounts for a third of its $7 billion budget, by $25 million in
the 2015-2016 fiscal year, and another $20 million cut looms.
On Monday global oil prices jumped more than 5 percent to
$40 a barrel, the highest price so far this year.
