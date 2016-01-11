(Correct historical record of strongest quake in last
By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY Jan 10 Earthquakes in Oklahoma in
the past week, including one of the strongest ever recorded in
the state, have led to calls for the governor to make changes to
oil and gas drilling regulations and reduce seismic activity
scientists link to the energy industry.
Two large earthquakes were recorded in northwest Oklahoma on
Wednesday, including a magnitude 4.8 quake. The quakes were part
of a surge in seismic activity over the past several years.
Scientists have tied a sharp increase in the intensity and
frequency of quakes in Oklahoma to the disposal of saltwater, a
byproduct of oil and gas extraction, into deep wells. Oil fields
have boomed in Oklahoma over the past decade thanks to advances
in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.
State Representative Richard Morrissette, a Democrat who has
said the state's Republican leaders are not doing enough to
address the problem, will host a public forum at the Capitol on
Friday to discuss the rash of earthquakes.
He wants the state to halt operation of injection wells at
quake sites and do more to prevent them from causing quakes.
"No one in a position of authority is taking this
seriously," said Morrissette, who accused the state's leadership
of bowing to pressure from the energy industry.
Morrissette is hoping to build grassroots support to take on
the oil and gas drilling industry, a powerful player for decades
in the state and a major source of employment.
The industry is Oklahoma's largest source of private capital
spending and tax revenue and accounts for about 10 percent of
the state's annual economy, according to the Oklahoma State
Chamber, which represents more than 1,000 Oklahoma businesses.
Although the quakes last week caused no major reported
damage or injuries, they left many Oklahomans shaken. Firms
providing quake insurance saw a surge in calls inquiring about
coverage.
"We don't have overall data on how much injection is going
on in this area, but we attribute most of the earthquakes these
days to deep injection of produced oil wastewater," said Jerry
Doak, director of the Oklahoma Geological Survey.
State leaders have been instituting changes, but critics
said they have not gone far enough.
In response to the quakes, Governor Mary Fallin, a
Republican, said last week that the state has been regulating
disposal wells, taking some steps to limit their injection rate
and depth of their injections.
"Science is ever-evolving as to what actually causes
earthquakes. We know that disposal wells can cause earthquakes,
but not all earthquakes. There are fault lines that are just
natural in Oklahoma," she told The Oklahoman newspaper.
Energy companies have also been responding.
Phillips 66 has overhauled how it plans for
earthquakes, a sign U.S. energy companies are starting to react
to rising seismicity around the world's largest crude storage
hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, site of many disposal wells.
The changes include new protocols for inspecting the health
of crude tanks, potentially halting operations after temblors,
and monitoring quake alerts.
The strongest quake recorded in Oklahoma was a magnitude 5.6
that struck in November 2011, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)