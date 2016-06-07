June 7 Oklahoma regulators faced with a surge in
small earthquakes linked to oil and gas production ruled on
Tuesday that the state's market for earthquake insurance was not
competitive, saying prices charged to consumers were "excessive"
after recent rate hikes.
As a result of the ruling, insurance companies will be
required to submit proposed changes to earthquake coverage
premiums and deductibles to the Oklahoma Insurance Commission.
Commissioner John Doak may challenge the rate changes if he
deems them "inappropriate," the commission said in a news
release.
The policy shift comes after a Reuters examination last
month found that several Oklahoma providers of earthquake
insurance, including some market share leaders, hiked rates or
exited the market altogether amid concerns about growing risk.
Oklahoma, which experienced just a few quakes of magnitude
3.0 or higher through 2009, had more than 900 last year.
Officials and scientists link the growing seismic activity to
growth in wastewater injection into deep underground caverns by
the oil and gas industry as production boomed in recent years.
While the quakes have been relatively small and caused
little serious damage, homeowners have rushed to insure their
property, increasing insurance companies' exposure to potential
damages should a "big one" occur.
At a hearing late last month, Doak warned insurers that the
Commission was concerned about competitiveness and disclosed
that the top seven players held 66.5 percent market share.
In the commission's ruling, Doak wrote that he has "recently
received several filings by insurers seeking to increase the
cost and decrease the availability of earthquake coverage.
"Insurers making such filings have not substantiated their
need for increased rates based on objective criteria, such as
adverse experience," Doak wrote. "The relationship of insurers'
cost to revenue... demonstrates that current rates appear to be
excessive."
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Dan Grebler)