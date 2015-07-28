(Adds background, details, recasts)

By Yeganeh Torbati and Heide Brandes

WASHINGTON/OKLAHOMA CITY, July 28 Two energy companies are shutting injection wells after three strong earthquakes struck near an Oklahoma town, in response to concerns about the practice of injecting wastewater from oil and gas operations deep underground, state regulators said on Tuesday.

Three quakes above magnitude 4.0 struck on Monday near the town of Crescent, Oklahoma, about 40 miles (60 km) north of Oklahoma City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Oklahoma has experienced a sharp increase in quakes since 2009, which scientists say is linked to the underground injection by energy companies of briny wastewater, a byproduct of booming oil and gas production in the state. The state now sees about two 3.0-magnitude quakes per day, compared with two per year prior to 2009.

But Monday's quakes raised special concern because of their intensity. Oklahoma experienced just 20 quakes between magnitude 4.0 and 4.8 between 2009 and mid-2014, according to the USGS. Residents as far as Tulsa, about 110 miles (180 km) from Crescent, reported feeling Monday's tremors.

Earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 4.9 cause rattling noises and shaking of indoor objects, with little to no damage.

The Chambers and Hopfer wells, nearest to Monday's quakes, are stopping operations, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates oil and gas activity in the state. Chambers is operated by Stephens Production, and Hopfer is operated by Devon Energy Corp. Stephens' Cat in the Hat well is cutting its injection volumes in half, according to the Commission.

The actions were voluntary, not required, according to the statement. Devon, based in Oklahoma City, and Stephens, based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Residents and some legislators who live in the quake-prone zones say regulators and state officials have been far too slow to respond to the tremors for fear of shackling an industry that contributes to state coffers and includes some of the biggest and most influential companies in the state, including Devon.

Officials say they want to make sure they are taking proper regulatory steps backed up by the known science and giving priority to residents' safety above all.

This month, the Commission expanded restrictions on drilling activities to stem the quakes but fell short of taking the more drastic, expected move of placing a cap on the volume of water injected into wells. (Reporting By Heide Brandes; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)