WASHINGTON/OKLAHOMA CITY, July 28 Two energy
companies are shutting injection wells after three strong
earthquakes struck near an Oklahoma town, in response to
concerns about the practice of injecting wastewater from oil and
gas operations deep underground, state regulators said on
Tuesday.
Three quakes above magnitude 4.0 struck on Monday near the
town of Crescent, Oklahoma, about 40 miles (60 km) north of
Oklahoma City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Oklahoma has experienced a sharp increase in quakes since
2009, which scientists say is linked to the underground
injection by energy companies of briny wastewater, a byproduct
of booming oil and gas production in the state. The state now
sees about two 3.0-magnitude quakes per day, compared with two
per year prior to 2009.
But Monday's quakes raised special concern because of their
intensity. Oklahoma experienced just 20 quakes between magnitude
4.0 and 4.8 between 2009 and mid-2014, according to the USGS.
Residents as far as Tulsa, about 110 miles (180 km) from
Crescent, reported feeling Monday's tremors.
Earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 4.9 cause rattling
noises and shaking of indoor objects, with little to no damage.
The Chambers and Hopfer wells, nearest to Monday's quakes,
are stopping operations, according to the Oklahoma Corporation
Commission, which regulates oil and gas activity in the state.
Chambers is operated by Stephens Production, and Hopfer is
operated by Devon Energy Corp. Stephens' Cat in the Hat
well is cutting its injection volumes in half, according to the
Commission.
The actions were voluntary, not required, according to the
statement. Devon, based in Oklahoma City, and Stephens, based in
Fort Smith, Arkansas, did not respond immediately to requests
for comment.
Residents and some legislators who live in the quake-prone
zones say regulators and state officials have been far too slow
to respond to the tremors for fear of shackling an industry that
contributes to state coffers and includes some of the biggest
and most influential companies in the state, including Devon.
Officials say they want to make sure they are taking proper
regulatory steps backed up by the known science and giving
priority to residents' safety above all.
This month, the Commission expanded restrictions on drilling
activities to stem the quakes but fell short of taking the more
drastic, expected move of placing a cap on the volume of water
injected into wells.
