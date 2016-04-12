By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 12 Oklahoma lawmakers sent
a measure to the governor on Tuesday to increase penalties for
cattle rustling, in an attempt to curtail a crime associated
with the Wild West that has seen a resurgence from ranch hands
stealing livestock to feed their drug habits.
The bill approved by the Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday and
already approved in the House increases fines for cattle theft
and the number of felony counts that can be brought.
State law currently says the penalty for livestock theft is
jail or a fine, but the legislation would allow for both
penalties in a single case. It also allows prosecutors to assign
a felony charge for each animal stolen.
"If a thief steals eight head of cattle, in the past he was
charged with one felony count," said Oklahoma Cattlemen's
Association Executive Vice President Michael Kelsey.
The crime has evolved from rustlers on horseback driving
their plunder across the range, often portrayed in the early
1960s U.S. TV program "Rawhide," to modern-day cowboys using
pickup trucks and trailers to make off with cattle.
The recent rise in rustling is driven by the spread of
heroin and methamphetamines to rural areas, an issue that has
dogged states across the nation. In Oklahoma and neighboring
Texas, lonesome cattle grazing on thousand-acre ranches that can
fetch about $1,000 to $3,000 at market are proving to be easy
targets for rustlers on the down and out.
Jail time for the theft of livestock remains at three to 10
years. Those convicted of livestock theft would be fined in an
amount that is three times the value of animals and machinery
stolen, capping out at $500,000.
The bill now heads to Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican.
"Now, district attorneys have the option to seek eight
felony counts. If the district attorney is faced with a hardened
criminal, he can really throw the book at him," Kelsey said.
Among Oklahoma cattle thieves, about 75 percent are doing so
to feed drug addictions, most often to methamphetamines,
according to Jerry Flowers, chief agent for the Oklahoma
Department of Agriculture's Investigative Services, a
specialized units farm crimes.
Cattle theft data from the department showed that reported
cattle thefts more than doubled in 2014 from the previous year,
due in large part to rampant methamphetamine use and addiction
in rural areas.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
by Alan Crosby)