OKLAHOMA CITY May 9 A large and violent tornado
hit an area south of Oklahoma City on Monday, causing at least
one death and reducing at least three homes to splinters.
The hardest-hit areas were about 70 to 80 miles southeast of
Oklahoma City, where a tornado reported to be more than a mile
wide ripped through the area.
One person was killed in Garvin County, about 60 miles south
of Oklahoma City, when a home was destroyed by a twister, an
emergency official said.
The National Weather Service described that twister as large
and destructive, warning people: "You are in a life-threatening
situation."
At least one other tornado was reported to have hit
Oklahoma, the service said. Local news showed photographs of two
of the destroyed homes by the twisters.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for
large parts of southern Oklahoma into western Arkansas. It also
said two tornados have been reported in Nebraska.
