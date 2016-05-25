By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
| TAHLEQUAH, Okla.
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. May 25 An Oklahoma Cherokee
tribe has removed its three-term chief after financial
irregularities led to accusations that he had, among other
things, taken money out the tribe's higher education fund and
used the tribe's credit card for personal use.
The tribal council of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee
Indians voted 7-4 late on Tuesday night to remove Principal
Chief George Wickliffe from office after finding him guilty of
violating the tribe's constitution.
The council also barred him for life from holding an elected
or appointed position within the tribe.
Along with signing off on multiple contracts without council
approval, Wickliffe stood accused of making unauthorized
disbursements and cash advances out of the tribe's general fund
to select council members, giving himself $5,000 in scholarship
funds after the tribe curtailed its higher education program,
using the tribe's credit card for his own personal use and
blocking the tribe's treasurer from having full access to
financial records.
Wickliffe has seven days to file an appeal with the tribe's
judiciary.
Elected to his third four-year term in November 2012, the
now-former chief told a standing-room only crowd during the
meeting on Tuesday that he could not be entirely blamed for the
tribe's financial straits since its casino closed in 2013.
"I don't owe the tribe anything," he said, eliciting jeers
from the audience. "Neither does the council."
Escorted by tribal police officers, Wickliffe did not speak
to reporters after the hearing.
The tribe, which has about 14,000 enrolled citizens, is
headquartered in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, about 65 miles (104
km)east of Tulsa.
(Editing by Karen Brooks and Sandra Maler)