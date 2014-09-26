Sept 26 Okmetic Oyj
* Says the company will stay committed to sensor wafer
business, redefining long-term growth target to apply to this
business area only
* Says long-term growth target of 10 pct is applicable to
sensor wafer business only
* Says Okmetic's long-term targets are slightly modified
* Sees organic growth of sensor wafer business at 10 pct per
annum or more and operating profit to account for 10 pct of net
sales or more
* Says this implies no explicit growth target for sales of
other type of wafers, or other business
* Says Okmetic's strategy to focus on high-value-added
sensor wafers, first articulated in 2006, will remain intact for
next five years
