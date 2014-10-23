Oct 23 Okmetic Oyj
* Q3 net sales 19.3 million euros versus 18.2 million euros
* Q3 operating income 2.8 million euros versus 1.4 million
euros
* Says company retains its existing guidance, according to
which net sales and operating profit in 2014 are estimated to
exceed level of year 2013
* Says demand for semiconductors is expected to grow in
2014, also for silicon wafer market, growth is expected in 2014
* Says demand for Okmetic's demanding sensor wafers is
estimated to grow year-on-year in 2014, and the price level is
expected to remain fairly stable
* Says the demand for Okmetic semiconductor wafers is
expected to pick up somewhat in 2014 compared to 2013
* Says other business sales are not expected to materially
differ from the low level of year 2013
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: