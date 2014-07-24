July 24 Okmetic Oyj :
* Says Q2 net sales EUR 18.7 million versus EUR 17 million
* Sees demand for semiconductors to grow in year 2014
* Says Q2 operating profit EUR 1.1 million versus EUR 2 million
* Says also for the silicon wafer market, growth is expected in
2014
* Says silicon wafers shipments EUR 17.9 million versus EUR
16.9 million
* Says retains existing guidance for net sales and operating
profit
* Sees demand for okmetic's sensor and special wafers to grow
year-over-year
also during the second half of 2014
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage