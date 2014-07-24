July 24 Okmetic Oyj : * Says Q2 net sales EUR 18.7 million versus EUR 17 million * Sees demand for semiconductors to grow in year 2014 * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 1.1 million versus EUR 2 million * Says also for the silicon wafer market, growth is expected in 2014 * Says silicon wafers shipments EUR 17.9 million versus EUR 16.9 million * Says retains existing guidance for net sales and operating profit * Sees demand for okmetic's sensor and special wafers to grow year-over-year