Aug 12 French football club Olympique Lyonnais announced on Friday a project for Chinese investment fund IDG Capital Partners to take a 20 percent stake in the club.

IDG Capital Partners would invest a total of 100 million euros ($111.68 million) in the club through buying new shares and convertible bonds, Olympique Lyonnais said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia, editing by David Evans)