NEW DELHI Nov 26 Ola, India's biggest
ride-hailing service, said on Thursday it has appointed former
Infosys Ltd executive Rajiv Bansal as chief financial
officer, joining other technology start-ups attracting top
officials from leading companies.
Bansal, former finance chief and advisor to the chief
executive of Infosys, India's second-largest software services
exporter that counts Apple Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
as clients, will join Bangalore-based Ola in January.
In India, Ola competes with Uber Technologies Inc,
which in recent months has hired three mid-level bankers from
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the latest to leave Wall Street
banks for Silicon Valley startups.
In recent months, Ruth Porat, former chief financial officer
at Morgan Stanley left to go to Google parent Alphabet
Inc, and Michael Evans, former vice chairman and head
of Asia at Goldman, moved to China e-commerce company Alibaba
Group Holding as president.
Ola, which has more than 350,000 vehicles registered on its
platform across 102 Indian cities, earlier this month said it
has raised $500 million from investors including Japan's
SoftBank Group.
The latest round of funding will help it grow its existing
services and to invest in new markets and products.
Bansal, who was responsible for managing finance functions
and adhering to regulatory and compliance requirements at
Infosys, will replace Mitesh Shah who will lead Ola's strategic
finance initiatives.
