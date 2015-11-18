NEW DELHI Nov 18 Ola, India's biggest
ride-hailing service, said on Wednesday it had raised $500
million from investors including Japan's SoftBank Group
, Baillie Gifford, Falcon Edge, Tiger Global and DST
Global.
Ola, which completes more than 1 million bookings a day,
will use the funds to grow its existing services and to invest
in new markets and products, the company said in a statement.
Ola competes with Uber Technologies in India. The
latest round of funding comes just months after San Francisco
based Uber's announcement to invest $1 billion in India as the
app-based taxi-hailing market in the country heats up.
Over the past few months, Ola has also introduced a bunch of
services to take on Uber, including shuttle services, expanding
its mobile wallet, introducing WiFi-cars to select users and
running a cafe service on its app.
With more than 350,000 vehicles registered on its platform
across 102 cities, Ola, whose existing investors include
SoftBank, Tiger Global, Steadview Capital, Sequoia and Accel
Partners, has now raised a total of $1.3 billion.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)