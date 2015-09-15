MUMBAI, Sept 15 Ola, India's biggest
taxi-hailing service, has raised 14.78 billion rupees ($222.5
million) in a fresh round of funding from investors led by New
York-based Falcon Edge Capital, about six months after the
company raised $400 million from investors led by Russian
billionaire Yuri Milner's DST Global.
An industry source said the funding was part of an overall
$500 million the company is planning to raise, which will value
Ola at around $5 billion.
An Ola spokesman did not respond to an email seeking
comment.
According to papers filed with the Registrar of Companies
dated Sept. 8, Falcon Edge is joined by existing investors Tiger
Global Management LLC, Softbank Corp and others.
Ola competes with Uber in India. The latest round of
funding also comes on the heels of San Francisco based Uber's
announcement to invest $1 billion in India as the app-based
taxi-hailing market in the country heats up.
Ola has said it clocks more than 750,000 trips a day and
expects to hit 1 million, while Uber averages about 200,000
trips a day in India, according to industry sources.
On Monday, Ola introduced a cab leasing programme for
drivers, saying it will spend 50 billion rupees ($752.67
million) through a subsidiary on the programme that aims to get
more drivers on its system and potentially allows for greater
control of its fleet of cars.
Over the past few months, Ola has also introduced a bunch of
services to take on Uber, including shuttle services, expanding
its mobile wallet, introducing wifi-cars to select users and
running a cafe service on its app.
($1 = 66.4300 Indian rupees)
