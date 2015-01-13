BRIEF-Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group appoints Hu Yuanyang as new president
May 9 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd :
Jan 13 Olainfarm AS :
* Invests 9.6 million euros ($11.33 million) in new final dosage form production unit
* New unit includes final dosage form site for nitrofuranes, small batch production unit and final dosage development laboratory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd :
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock