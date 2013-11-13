SINGAPORE Nov 13 Olam International Ltd
said it has signed a sale and lease-back agreement for
its almond orchards in Australia with a group of investors for
A$200 million ($186 million).
Olam will receive A$200 million in cash, and expects to book
a one-time post tax capital gain of about A$45 million upon the
completion of the deal.
Olam has been under pressure from its investors to cut down
its debt.
The group of investors include Adveq Real Assets Harvested
Resources, LP, an asset manager, Municipal Employee Retirement
System from Michigan in the United States, Danske Capital,
another asset manager as well as the Laguna Bay Pastoral
Company.
($1 = 1.0734 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)