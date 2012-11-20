Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
SINGAPORE Nov 20 Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Tuesday it could fund operations for 18 months if it got shut out of debt markets as a result of allegations over its accounting by short-seller Muddy Waters.
On a conference call with media and analysts, company officials also said Olam would consider share buybacks if it felt its share price was at unfairly low levels.
Muddy Waters founder Carson Block questioned Olam's accounting practices at a conference in London on Monday, sending Olam shares tumbling as much as 11 percent in heavy volume in Singapore trading. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
MUMBAI, June 3 Indian farmers in the western state of Maharashtra held back farm produce in the province for a third day on Saturday, despite the state's assurance that it would waive loans held by defaulting farmers with small tracts of land and low incomes.