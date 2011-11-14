* Q1 net profit S$34.2 mln vs S$29.7 mln year ago
* Says accounted for cotton defaults in fiscal Q4
* Sees cotton mkt stabilizing with start of new crop season
By Eveline Danubrata and Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Singapore commodities
firm Olam International reported on Monday a 15
percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said cotton markets
appeared to have stabilised after months of volatility.
Cotton prices had quadrupled in six months before falling by
more than half this year, hurting established commodities firms
such as Glencore International and Singapore-listed
Noble Group.
Analysts had been concerned that Olam would be caught up by
defaults involving cotton players in the United States, which
contributed to rival commodities firm Noble Group's
first quarterly loss in 14 years.
"The unprecedented volatility seen in the cotton markets in
the last cropping season seems to have now stabilized as we
enter the new cropping season," Olam said in a statement.
The firm added at a media briefing that here had been some
defaults in forward contracts for cotton, but these were
accounted for in the last quarter of its 2010/11 financial year.
The defaults will not impact the current financial year.
Olam said on Monday it earned S$34.2 million ($26.6 million)
in the three months ended Sept 30, up from S$29.7 million a year
ago, as an increase in overall sales volume helped to offset a
drop in earnings from cotton.
While Olam's industrial raw materials business posted a 17
percent fall in net contribution from a year earlier, other
segments -- edible nuts, spices and beans; confectionary and
beverage ingredients; as well as food staples and packaged foods
-- had put in improved performances.
Goldman Sachs said in a report last week that Olam's
industrial segment, which constituted 23 percent of gross
contribution for 2011 fiscal year, was largely driven by the
cotton business.
"Olam is a bigger cotton player than Noble, so they might be
slightly more diversified in terms of customer base, and
customers might not want to default on them because they are a
major player," Eugene Ng, an analyst at Singapore stockbroking
firm UOB Kay Hian, said before the results.
Olam sources cotton from places such as the U.S, Australia,
Brazil and Africa. The company also trades 20 different
commodities ranging from almonds and cashews to cocoa and
coffee.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Harry Suhartono; Editing by
Kevin Lim)