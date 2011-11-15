SINGAPORE Nov 15 Shares of Singapore commodities firm Olam International rose as much as 1.6 percent on Tuesday after it reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said cotton markets appeared to have stabilised after months of volatility.

At 0100 GMT, Olam shares were up 1.2 percent at S$2.46, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.4 percent lower.

Analysts had been concerned that Olam would be caught up by defaults involving cotton players in the United States, which contributed to rival commodities firm Noble Group's first quarterly loss in 14 years.

"Despite weak demand, extreme price volatility and increased counter-party risk, Olam's cotton business was relatively resilient," Goldman Sachs said in a report.

Supply-side defaults were limited, with a diversified supply base and lower exposure to "acreage forward contracts" whereby volumes are yield dependent, Goldman added.

Olam said on Monday it earned S$34.2 million ($26.6 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from S$29.7 million a year ago, as an increase in overall sales volume helped to offset a drop in earnings from cotton. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)