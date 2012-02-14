SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd reported a 12 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by margin weakness in its industrial raw material segment.

The company earned S$128.5 million ($102.3 million) in the three months ended December, down from S$145.4 million a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

The net contribution from its industrial raw materials segment, which includes cotton, wool, wood products, rubber and fertiliser, declined 29 percent to S$35.1 million for the firm's second quarter.

But the company's other businesses -- edible nuts, spices and beans, confectionary and beverage ingredients, as well as food staples and packaged foods -- reported growth in second-quarter net contribution.

It said it remains positive about its prospects for the rest of its 2012 fiscal year. Olam competes with Singapore-listed Noble Group Ltd in the commodities business.

"The food and food-related segments of our business continue to demonstrate robust growth across businesses, geographies and value-chain activities," Olam Chief Executive Officer Sunny Verghese said in a statement.

"This strong performance has helped to offset the results achieved in our industrial raw material business which is more recession-sensitive, and therefore continues to face demand and margin pressures," he said.

Last week, Olam announced that it had bought Nigerian biscuits and candy maker Titanium Holding Company SA for $167 million. ($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)