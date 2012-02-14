SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore commodities
firm Olam International Ltd reported a 12 percent fall
in second-quarter net profit, hit by margin weakness in its
industrial raw material segment.
The company earned S$128.5 million ($102.3 million) in the
three months ended December, down from S$145.4 million a year
earlier, it said on Tuesday.
The net contribution from its industrial raw materials
segment, which includes cotton, wool, wood products, rubber and
fertiliser, declined 29 percent to S$35.1 million for the firm's
second quarter.
But the company's other businesses -- edible nuts, spices
and beans, confectionary and beverage ingredients, as well as
food staples and packaged foods -- reported growth in
second-quarter net contribution.
It said it remains positive about its prospects for the rest
of its 2012 fiscal year. Olam competes with Singapore-listed
Noble Group Ltd in the commodities business.
"The food and food-related segments of our business continue
to demonstrate robust growth across businesses, geographies and
value-chain activities," Olam Chief Executive Officer Sunny
Verghese said in a statement.
"This strong performance has helped to offset the results
achieved in our industrial raw material business which is more
recession-sensitive, and therefore continues to face demand and
margin pressures," he said.
Last week, Olam announced that it had bought Nigerian
biscuits and candy maker Titanium Holding Company SA for $167
million.
($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)