SINGAPORE, March 17 Singapore-based commodity
trader Olam International Ltd confirmed on Friday that
Amit Suri, chief operating officer of its cocoa business, has
left the company.
Suri was responsible for Olam's global cocoa operations. Joe
Kenny, a member of the company's executive committee, will
replace Suri.
Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest
shareholders, is a major player in a number of commodities
including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.
In 2015, the company completed purchasing the global cocoa
business of Archer Daniels Midland Co in a deal valued
at $1.2 billion. reut.rs/2ntUBp6
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE and Nigel Hunt in
LONDON; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)