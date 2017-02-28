BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
SINGAPORE Feb 28 Commodity trader Olam International Ltd swung to a profit in its fourth quarter due to lower exceptional losses and strong results at its confectionery and beverage ingredients segment, as well as its food staples and packaged food business.
Singapore-based Olam posted a profit after tax and minority interests (PATMI) of S$102.2 million ($72.7 million), compared to a loss of S$269.4 million a year ago.
Operational PATMI, which excludes exceptional items, more than doubled to S$102.3 million.
Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest shareholders, is a major player in a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.
($1 = 1.4054 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.