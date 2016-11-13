SINGAPORE Nov 14 Singapore-based commodity
trader Olam International Ltd reported an 8.6 percent
fall in third-quarter profit to S$20.5 million ($14.5 million)
on higher depreciation and amortisation charges.
Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest
shareholders, is a major player in a number of commodities
including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.
"The long-term trends in the agri-commodity sector remain
attractive, and Olam is well positioned to benefit from this as
a core global supply chain business with selective integration
into higher value upstream and mid/downstream segments," it said
in a statement.
($1 = 1.4130 Singapore dollars)
