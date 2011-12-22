SINGAPORE Dec 22 Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Thursday it plans to acquire 75.2 percent interest in Macao Commodities Trading S.L. for 15 million euros ($19.6 million).

Macao Commodities Trading is a supplier of cocoa powder, cocoa beans, desiccated coconut, dried fruits, vegetable fats and dairy products to the chocolate, beverage and biscuit industries in the Iberian region.

Olam also has the option the acquire the remaining 24.8 percent interest in five years, the Singapore company said in a filing to the stock exchange. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)