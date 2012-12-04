SINGAPORE Dec 4 Maybank Kim Eng downgraded Olam
International Ltd to 'sell' from 'hold' and cut its
target price to S$1.42 from S$1.75 after the commodities trader
announced its fund-raising plan, which is backed by Singapore
state investor Temasek Holdings.
Olam is issuing a nominal $750 million of 6.75 percent
five-year bonds at a price of 95 percent, raising $712.5
million.
The bonds have warrants attached that will allow holders to
buy a total 387 million shares at $1.291, which would raise $500
million if they were all exercised.
