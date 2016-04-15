SINGAPORE, April 15 Olam International Ltd
formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp
to supply sustainable agricultural and food products to Japan,
in the first tie-up between the two since the Japanese firm
bought a stake in the commodity trader.
The joint venture, MC Agri Alliance Ltd, will import and
distribute coffee, cocoa, sesame, edible nuts, spices, vegetable
ingredients and tomato products. Mitsubishi will hold 70 percent
of the venture and Olam the remaining 30 percent.
Mitsubishi, one of Japan's biggest trading houses, took a 20
percent stake in Olam last year and at the time said the pairing
would help combine its processing, manufacturing and downstream
business experience with Olam's extensive and sustainable raw
material supply platforms.
Olam, in which Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
owns the controlling stake, is one of the world's
leading traders in commodities such as coffee, cocoa and rice.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Tom Hogue)