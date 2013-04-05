SINGAPORE, April 5 Singapore commodities firm
Olam International Ltd, which had sued U.S.
short-seller Muddy Waters and its founder Carson Block after
Muddy Waters attacked Olam on its accounting practices, said it
had stopped legal action against the firm.
"While Olam has been able to serve notice on Muddy Waters,
it has been unsuccessful in serving Carson Block despite its
best efforts," Olam said in a statement on Friday. "In addition,
after several months of investigation, no assets of consequence
have been identified for either party against which claims can
be made."
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Ryan Woo)