BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
SINGAPORE Nov 28 Commodity trader Olam International Ltd requested on Wednesday a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement.
Short-seller Muddy Waters published on Tuesday a long-awaited report on Olam with detailed attacks on acquisitions and accounting at the Singapore commodities firm it has said may fail, but Olam dismissed the latest salvo as lacking substance.
Olam also said it will study in reporter in greater detail and provide a fuller response in due course.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.